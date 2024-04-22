 Taxista le quería cobrar ¡mil dólares! a turista en Cancún

Un turista canadiense vivió un desagradable experiencia en el Aeropuerto Internacional de Cancún que lo llevó a asegurar que nunca más regresaría a México.

Se trata de Xavier Cormier, un famoso atleta en TikTok, vivió momentos de angustia y tensión, cuando un taxista intentó robarle mil dólares y su equipaje.

Los hechos fueron registrados por el mismo turista en una serie de videos que circulan en las redes sociales.

El incidente comenzó cuando el turista solicitó un taxi para trasladarse de la Terminal 4 a la Terminal 3 del Aeropuerto Internacional de Cancún.

"Estaba solo con dos hombres de seguridad, quienes me dijeron que no podía estar solo afuera de la terminal, y me presionaron para tomar el único taxi que había disponible. Me presionaron para pagar con tarjeta de crédito, pero yo no quería", señaló el canadiense.

Según su testimonio, el taxista le cobró una tarifa exorbitante de mil dólares por el corto trayecto, lo que desató una discusión entre ambos.

Xavier se disponía a regresar a Montreal y le habían asegurado que el viaje costaría tan solo 5 dólares por lo que le sorprendió el cobro excesivo y denunció la supuesta complicidad entre los taxistas y los agentes de seguridad del aeropuerto.

Ante el reclamo del jóven, el taxista intentó huir con las pertenencias del turista que estaban en la maleta, pero poniendo en riesgo su integridad, logró detener al conductor.

El turista exigió la intervención de la policía mientras denunció el supuesto intento de robo por parte del taxista identificado como Eduardo Galicia Guadarrama.

PART 1 - EXPOSING the SCAMMERS that work at the CANCUN AIRPORT🇲🇽⚠️ FULL STORY BELOW Airport Taxi driver : Eduardo Galicia Guadarrama Airport Taxi Plate number: 67-HB-1R Security Agent 1 : Cristian Pollo - working at Terminal 3 Thursday April 18th 2024 at 2am Security Agent 2 : Alejandro Choch - working at Terminal 3 Thursday April 18th 2024 at 2am ! I was traveling to the airport going back to Montreal Canada at 2am Wednesday night / Thursday Morning the 18th of April 2024 when I got set up by the taxi company from the airport and the security at Terminal 3. They told me I could not stay there and need to pay another taxi ( from the airport! ) to go to Terminal 4 for 5$ which I did. I was alone with the 2 security and the only taxi available when they start pressuring me to pay via Credit card. I did not want to but I had no other choice and could walk between terminal they told me. After paying with my card and getting back in the Taxi for only 2 minute I Realized the payment that went on my card was over 1000$ . I was still in the car and the situation escalated at the Terminal 4 where I managed to get the attention of the touriste and traveler waiting for they flights. When the taxi saw the security he tried to escape with me and my luggage in the car but I manage to jump in the front of the car and shift the transmission on Park which almost result in a car accident. The airport security arrived just in time before situation got even more crazy. I filled a report number against the driver and the taxi airport , I believe some of the cops and security agent over there where also in the scam because they wanted me to go the police station to press charge against the driver but to only get rid of my story and all the proof I have against the scam system at the airport including Security and the Airport Taxi Company. I believe if I would stop the car in time something even worst was waiting for me. Are these scammers still working at the Cancun Airport?! If yes help stop this corrupted system and DO NOT TRAVEL TO MEXICO!🇲🇽⚠️