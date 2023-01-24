Estos son los nominados a los premios Óscar 2023

Riz Ahmed y Allison Williams fueron los anfitriones que dieron a conocer a los elegidos para contender para llevarse la estatuilla del Óscar 2023

Por: Luz Camacho

Enero 24, 2023, 7:03

¡Por fin! La Academia de Hollywood anuncia hoy, martes 24 de enero, a todos los nominados para la 95ª edición de los Premios Óscar que tendrá lugar el próximo 12 de marzo.



La lectura de nominados se realiza desde el Teatro Samuel Goldwyn de la Academia en Beverly Hills, California.



Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”) y Allison Williams (“M3gan”) son los encargados de leer los nombres de los nominados.





NOMINADOS

Mejor actriz de reparto



Angela Basset, Hong Chau, Kerry Condon, Jamie Lee Curtins y Stephanie Hsu.



Mejor diseño de vestuario



'Babylon', 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever', 'Elvis', 'Everythin everywher all at once' y 'La señora Harris va a París'.



Nominados a mejor sonido



Los nominados son 'All quiet on the Western Front', 'Avatar: el sentido del agua', 'The Batman', 'Elvis' y 'Top Gun: Maverick'.



Mejor canción original



'All quite on the Western Front', 'Babylon', 'The Banshees of Inisherin', 'Everything everywhere at once' y 'The Fabelmans'.



Mejor guion adaptado



'All quiet on the Western Front', 'Puñales por la espalda: El misterio de Glass Onion', 'Living', 'Top Gun: Maverick', 'Women Talking'.



Mejor guion original



'The Banshees of Inisherin', 'Everything everywhere at once', 'The Fabelmans', 'Tár' y 'Triangle of Sadness'.



Mejor cortometraje



'An Orish Goodbye', 'Ivalu', 'Le Pupille', 'Night Ride' y 'The Red Suitcase'.

Mejor cortometraje de animación



'El niño, el topo, el zorro y el caballo', 'The Flying Sailor', 'Ice Merchants', 'My Year of Dicks' y 'An Ostrich Told Me The World is Fake and I Think I Believe It'.



Mejor actor de reparto



Brendan Gleeson, Brian Tyree Henry, Judd Hirsch, Barry Keoghan y Ke Huy Quan.



Mejor música original



'All quite on the Western Front', 'Babylon', 'The Banshees of Inisherin', 'Everything everywhere at once' y 'The Fabelmans'.

Mejor documental



'All that Breathes', 'All the Beatuy and the Bloodsheed', 'Fire of Love', 'A House Made of Splinters' y 'Navalny'.



Mejor cortometraje documental



'Los susurros de los elefantes', 'Haulout', '¿Cómo medir un año?', 'El efecto Marta Mitchell' y 'Stranger at the Gate'.

Mejor documental



'All that Breathes', 'All the Beatuy and the Bloodsheed', 'Fire of Love', 'A House Made of Splinters' y 'Navalny'.



Mejor cortometraje documental



'Los susurros de los elefantes', 'Haulout', '¿Cómo medir un año?', 'El efecto Marta Mitchell' y 'Stranger at the Gate'.



Mejor película internacional



'All Quiet on the Western Front', 'Argentina, 1985', 'Close', 'Eo' y 'The Quiet Girl'.



Mejor película de animación



'Pinocchio', de Guillermo del Toro, 'Marcel the Shell with Shoes On', 'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish', 'The Sea Beast' y 'Turning Red'.

Mejor edición



'The Banshees of Inisherin', 'Elvis', 'Everything everywhere all at once', 'Tár' y 'Top Gun: Maverick'.



Mejor cinematografía



'All Quiet on the Western Front', 'Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths', 'Elvis', 'Empire of Light' y 'Tár'.



Mejores efectos visuales



'All Quiet on the Western Front', 'Avatar: el sentido del agua', 'The Batman', 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' y 'Top Gun: Maverick'.



Mejor actor



Austin Butler, Colin Farrell, Brendan Fraser, Paul Mescal y Bill Nighy.



Mejor actriz



Cate Blanchett, Ana de Armas, Andrea Riseborough, Michelle Williams y Michelle Yeoh.



Mejor dirección



Martin McDonagh, Daniel Wkan y Daniel Scheinert, Steven Spielberg, Todd Field y Ruben Östund.

Mejor película



'All Quiet on the Western Front', 'Avatar: el sentido del agua', 'The Banshees of Inisherin', 'Elvis', 'Everything Everywhere all at Once', 'The Fabelmans', 'Tár', 'Top Gun: Maverick', 'Triangle of Sadness' y 'Women Talking'.