Esta es la lista completa de los nominados a los Premios SAG 2020

Por: Redacción
Premios al ámbito cinematográfico
Mejor reparto
Bombshell
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Mejor actriz principal
Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)
Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)
Lupita Nyong´o (Us)
Charlize Theron (Bombshell)
Renée Zellweger (Judy)
Mejor actor principal
Christian Bale (Ford v Ferrari)
Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Adam Driver (Marriage Story)
Taron Egerton (Rocketman)
Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)
Mejor actriz de reparto
Laura Dern (Marriage Story)
Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit)
Nicole Kidman (Bombshell)
Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers)
Margot Robbie (Bombshell)
Mejor actor de reparto
Jamie Foxx (Just Mercy)
Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)
Al Pacino (The Irishman)
Joe Pesci (The Irishman)
Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Mejor reparto de especialistas
Avengers: Endgame
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Joker
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Premios al ámbito televisivo
Mejor elenco en serie dramática
Big Little Lies
The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid´s Tale
Stranger Things
Mejor actriz principal en serie dramática
Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)
Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)
Olivia Colman (The Crown)
Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid´s Tale)
Mejor actor principal en serie dramática
Sterling K. Brown (This is Us)
Steve Carell (The Morning Show)
Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)
Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones)
David Harbour (Stranger Things)
Mejor reparto en serie cómica
Barry
Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Schitt´s Creek
Mejor actriz principal en serie cómica
Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)
Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Catherine O´Hara (Schitt´s Creek)
Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag)
Mejor actor principal en serie cómica
Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)
Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)
Bill Hader (Barry)
Andrew Scott (Fleabag)
Tony Shahloub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Mejor actor en película para televisión o miniserie
Mahershala Ali (True Detective)
Russell Crowe (The Loudest Voice)
Jared Harris (Chernobyl)
Jharrel Jerome (When They See Us)
Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verdon)
Mejor actriz en película para televisión o miniserie
Patricia Arquette (The Act)
Toni Collette (Unbelievable)
Joey King (The Act)
Emily Watson (Chernobyl)
Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon)
Mejor reparto de especialistas para serie dramática o cómica
Game of Thrones
GLOW
Stranger Things
The Walking Dead
Watchmen