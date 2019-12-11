Esta es la lista completa de los nominados a los Premios SAG 2020

Por: Redacción





Premios al ámbito cinematográfico

Mejor reparto

Bombshell

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Mejor actriz principal

Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)

Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)

Lupita Nyong´o (Us)

Charlize Theron (Bombshell)

Renée Zellweger (Judy)

Mejor actor principal

Christian Bale (Ford v Ferrari)

Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Adam Driver (Marriage Story)

Taron Egerton (Rocketman)

Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)

Mejor actriz de reparto

Laura Dern (Marriage Story)

Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit)

Nicole Kidman (Bombshell)

Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers)

Margot Robbie (Bombshell)

Mejor actor de reparto

Jamie Foxx (Just Mercy)

Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)

Al Pacino (The Irishman)

Joe Pesci (The Irishman)

Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Mejor reparto de especialistas

Avengers: Endgame

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Joker

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Premios al ámbito televisivo

Mejor elenco en serie dramática

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid´s Tale

Stranger Things

Mejor actriz principal en serie dramática

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)

Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)

Olivia Colman (The Crown)

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid´s Tale)

Mejor actor principal en serie dramática

Sterling K. Brown (This is Us)

Steve Carell (The Morning Show)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones)

David Harbour (Stranger Things)

Mejor reparto en serie cómica

Barry

Fleabag

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Schitt´s Creek

Mejor actriz principal en serie cómica

Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Catherine O´Hara (Schitt´s Creek)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag)

Mejor actor principal en serie cómica

Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Andrew Scott (Fleabag)

Tony Shahloub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Mejor actor en película para televisión o miniserie

Mahershala Ali (True Detective)

Russell Crowe (The Loudest Voice)

Jared Harris (Chernobyl)

Jharrel Jerome (When They See Us)

Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verdon)

Mejor actriz en película para televisión o miniserie

Patricia Arquette (The Act)

Toni Collette (Unbelievable)

Joey King (The Act)

Emily Watson (Chernobyl)

Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon)

Mejor reparto de especialistas para serie dramática o cómica

Game of Thrones

GLOW

Stranger Things

The Walking Dead

Watchmen