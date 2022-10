Gonzalo Higuaín anuncia que se retira del futbol

Gracias Totales



The Argentine striker, Gonzalo Higuaín has announced today that he will retire and conclude his stellar career at the end of the 2022 MLS season.



Don´t miss Higuaín´s final two regular season matches at #DRVPNKStadium this week! https://t.co/KlMGxvqX5c pic.twitter.com/mg9xY7Mbp2