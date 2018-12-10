Te encuentras en:
>
>

Anuncia Slayer gira con Cannibal Corpse para 2019

La legendaria banda de Thrash Metal se quiere despedir a lo grande acompañada de tres monstruos del metal

 Espectáculos - 10/12/2018 09:00 p.m.
aumentar texto  reducir texto
ZoomAnuncia Slayer gira con Cannibal Corpse para 2019

Foto: Archivo

Por: Artorias

Antes de acabar el año, Slayer sorprendió a sus seguidores en todo el mundo con el anuncio de su gira 2019.

Kerry King y Tom Araya estarán compartiendo escenario con bandas de la talla de Amon Amarth, Cannibal Corpse y Lamb of God.

Esta nueva gira iniciará el 2 de mayo por Norteamérica.

Marzo: Australia, Japón y Nueva Zelanda

(Acompañados de Anthrax y Behemoth)

7 Brisbane Riverstage, Brisbane, Australia

9 Download Festival, Sydney, Australia

11 Download Festival, Melbourne, Australia

15 Eventfinda Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand

17 Horncastle Arena, Christchurch, New Zealand

21 Download Festival, Chiba Prefecture, Japan

23 Pulp Summer Slam, Manila, Philippines 

Mayo: Norteamérica

(Acompañados de Lamb of God, Amon Amarth y Cannibal Corpse)

2 Ak-Chin Pavilion, Phoenix, AZ 

3 Isleta Amphitheater, Albuquerque, NM

5 UTEP/Don Haskins Center, El Paso, TX

7 Bert Ogden Arena, Edinburg, TX

8 The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, Dallas, TX

10 MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa, FL

11 Coral Sky Amphitheatre, West Palm Beach, Florida

13 Big Sandy Superstore Arena, Huntington, WV

14 Merriweasther Post Pavilion, Columbia, MD

16 Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center, Noblesville, IN

17 Providence Medical Center Amphitheatre, Bonner Springs, KS

19 DTE Energy Music Center, Clarkston, MI

20 Covel Centre, Youngstown, OH

22 Canadian Tire Centre, Ottawa, ON CANADA

24 BB&T Pavilion, Camden, NJ

25 Xfinity Center, Mansfield, MA

Junio: Europa

4 Arena Gilwice, Gilwice, Poland

6 Sweden Rock, Solvesborg, Sweden

8 Rock Am Ring, Nurburgring, Germany

9 Rock Im Park, Nurnberg, Germany

11 Sports Arena, Budapest, Hungary

13 Leipzig Arena, Leipzig, Germany

14 Nova Rock, Nickelsdorf, Austria

Weekend of June 14-16

Download, Donington Park, UK

19 Arena, Geneva, Switzerland

21 Graspop Metal Meeting, Dessel, Belgium

23 Hellfest, Clisson, France

25 Tipsport Arena, Prague, Czech Republic

28 Tons of Rock, Oslo, Norway

29 Tuska Open Air, Helsinki, Finland

JULIO: Europa del Este

Resurrection Festival, Viviero, Spain 

5 VOA Heavy Rock Festival, Lisbon, Portugal

7 Rock The Castle, Verona, Italy

10 Metalheadmeeting, Bucharest, Romania

11 Airport Park, Sofia, Bulgaria

Weekend of July 27-28*

Heavy Montreal, Parc Jean-Drapeau, Montreal, QC 

Agosto

3 Messegelande, Balingen, Germany


COMENTARIOS
*Nombre

 Seguir  Marca esta casilla para recibir una notificación cuando alguien más comente sobre esta noticia.
Comentario
A fin de mantener la buena conducta, queda estrictamente prohibido cualquier insulto, amenaza o insinuación hacia cualquier persona. No se permite el lenguaje difamatorio, ilegal, obsceno, ofensivo o faltas de respeto.

(*) El comentario debe de ser breve y no exceder de 1024 caracteres.
Gracias
Aviso de privacidad