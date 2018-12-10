Anuncia Slayer gira con Cannibal Corpse para 2019

Por: Artorias
Antes de acabar el año, Slayer sorprendió a sus seguidores en todo el mundo con el anuncio de su gira 2019.
Kerry King y Tom Araya estarán compartiendo escenario con bandas de la talla de Amon Amarth, Cannibal Corpse y Lamb of God.
Esta nueva gira iniciará el 2 de mayo por Norteamérica.
Marzo: Australia, Japón y Nueva Zelanda
(Acompañados de Anthrax y Behemoth)
7 Brisbane Riverstage, Brisbane, Australia
9 Download Festival, Sydney, Australia
11 Download Festival, Melbourne, Australia
15 Eventfinda Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand
17 Horncastle Arena, Christchurch, New Zealand
21 Download Festival, Chiba Prefecture, Japan
23 Pulp Summer Slam, Manila, Philippines
Mayo: Norteamérica
(Acompañados de Lamb of God, Amon Amarth y Cannibal Corpse)
2 Ak-Chin Pavilion, Phoenix, AZ
3 Isleta Amphitheater, Albuquerque, NM
5 UTEP/Don Haskins Center, El Paso, TX
7 Bert Ogden Arena, Edinburg, TX
8 The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, Dallas, TX
10 MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa, FL
11 Coral Sky Amphitheatre, West Palm Beach, Florida
13 Big Sandy Superstore Arena, Huntington, WV
14 Merriweasther Post Pavilion, Columbia, MD
16 Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center, Noblesville, IN
17 Providence Medical Center Amphitheatre, Bonner Springs, KS
19 DTE Energy Music Center, Clarkston, MI
20 Covel Centre, Youngstown, OH
22 Canadian Tire Centre, Ottawa, ON CANADA
24 BB&T Pavilion, Camden, NJ
25 Xfinity Center, Mansfield, MA
Junio: Europa
4 Arena Gilwice, Gilwice, Poland
6 Sweden Rock, Solvesborg, Sweden
8 Rock Am Ring, Nurburgring, Germany
9 Rock Im Park, Nurnberg, Germany
11 Sports Arena, Budapest, Hungary
13 Leipzig Arena, Leipzig, Germany
14 Nova Rock, Nickelsdorf, Austria
Weekend of June 14-16
Download, Donington Park, UK
19 Arena, Geneva, Switzerland
21 Graspop Metal Meeting, Dessel, Belgium
23 Hellfest, Clisson, France
25 Tipsport Arena, Prague, Czech Republic
28 Tons of Rock, Oslo, Norway
29 Tuska Open Air, Helsinki, Finland
JULIO: Europa del Este
Resurrection Festival, Viviero, Spain
5 VOA Heavy Rock Festival, Lisbon, Portugal
7 Rock The Castle, Verona, Italy
10 Metalheadmeeting, Bucharest, Romania
11 Airport Park, Sofia, Bulgaria
Weekend of July 27-28*
Heavy Montreal, Parc Jean-Drapeau, Montreal, QC
Agosto
3 Messegelande, Balingen, Germany