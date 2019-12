Trump acusa a Trudeau de ser falso

"Well, he's two-faced. And honestly with Trudeau, he's a nice guy. I find him to be a very nice guy, but the truth is I called him out on the fact he´s not paying 2%," said @POTUS after @JustinTrudeau´s candid comments caught on camera. https://t.co/8E8xgJGqVR #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/xtftsBTa6k