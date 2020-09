Nuevo ataque a un hispano en el metro de Miami

(09/2020 #USA) Joshua James King Assault of #Miami #Metromover Passengers: King, 25, punched Puerta, 29, more than 20 times during the Sept. 4 attack. He kicked, pushed, and slammed her headfirst. She suffered a concussion.



