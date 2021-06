Canadá desarticula banda criminal que transportaba drogas desde México

Project Brisa, largest, international drug takedown in Toronto Police's history.

Street value: $61 million.

1 tonne of drugs moved between Mexico, US & Canada in trucks with secret compartments.



More info: https://t.co/v4eGl0YWFv

Full-length video: https://t.co/RjTZXKF4JS

^vk pic.twitter.com/BTtsIgd4AV