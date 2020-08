Xbox lanza consolas inspiradas en Wonder Woman 1984

RT this post for a chance to win a custom Xbox One X display inspired by WONDER WOMAN 1984, coming to theaters. Experience the wonder. #WW1984Xbox #WW84 #Sweepstakes



Open in XBL Countries, 18+. Ends 9/17/20. Rules: https://t.co/l8pzghsCN0 pic.twitter.com/CcEEIy8G9j