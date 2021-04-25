Premios Oscars 2021: Aquí el listado completo de los ganadores

Premios Oscars 2021: Aquí el listado completo de los ganadores

Sigue los Premios Oscar 2021, la estatuilla en su edición 93 de los premios de la Academia

| 25/04/2021 | ionicons-v5-c20:01 | S. Rocha |

MEJOR PELÍCULA

Una joven prometedora

Judas and the Black Messiah

El juicio de los 7 de Chicago  

Mank 

Minari

Nomadland*

El padre 

Sound of Metal

 

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN

Lee Isaac Chung por Minari

Emerald Fennell por Una joven prometedora

David Fincher por Mank

Thomas Vinterberg por Otra ronda 

Chloé Zhao por Nomadland *

 

MEJOR ACTOR

Riz Ahmed por Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman por La madre del blues 

Anthony Hopkins por El padre*

Gary Oldman por Mank

Steven Yeun por Minari

 

MEJOR ACTRIZ

Viola Davis por La madre del blues

Andra Day por Los Estados Unidos contra Billie Holiday 

Vanessa Kirby por Fragmentos de una mujer 

Frances McDormand por Nomadland*

Carey Mulligan por Una joven prometedora 

 

MEJOR ACTOR SECUNDARIO

Sacha Baron Cohen por El juicio de los 7 de Chicago

Daniel Kaluuya por Judas and the Black Messiah*

Leslie Odom Jr. por Una noche en Miami... 

Paul Raci por Sound of Metal

Lakeith Stanfield por Judas and the Black Messiah

 

MEJOR ACTRIZ SECUNDARIA

Maria Bakalova por Borat, película film secuela

Glenn Close por Hillbilly, una elegía rural

 

te puede interesar

Olivia Colman por El padre

Amanda Seyfried por Mank 

Youn Yuh-jung por Minari*

 

MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL

Una joven prometedora*

Judas and the Black Messiah

El juicio de los 7 de Chicago

Minari

Sound of Metal

 

MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO

Borat, película film secuela

Una noche en Miami...

Nomadland

El padre*

Tigre blanco 

 

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA

Judas and the Black Messiah

El juicio de los 7 de Chicago

Mank*

Nomadland

Noticias del gran mundo

 

MEJOR MONTAJE

Una joven prometedora

El juicio de los 7 de Chicago

Nomadland

El padre

Sound of Metal*

 

MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN

La madre del blues

Mank*

Noticias del gran mundo

El padre

Tenet

 

MEJOR VESTUARIO

Emma

La madre del blues*

Mank

Mulán

Pinocho

 

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA

Emma

Hillbilly, una elegía rural

La madre del blues*

Mank

Pinocho

 

MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES

Cielo de medianoche

Love and Monsters 

El magnífico Iván 

Mulán

Tenet*

 

MEJOR SONIDO

Greyhound

Mank

Noticias del gran mundo

Soul

Sound of Metal*

 

MEJOR MÚSICA

Da 5 Bloods: Hermanos de armas

Mank

Minari

Noticias del gran mundo

 

te puede interesar

Soul*

 

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

Festival de la Canción de Eurovision: La historia de Fire Saga: Husavik (My Hometown) 

Judas and the Black Messiah: Fight for You 

El juicio de los 7 de Chicago: Hear My Voice 

Una noche en Miami...: Speak Now

La vida por delante: Io Si (Seen)

 

MEJOR PELÍCULA INTERNACIONAL

Better Days (Hong Kong)

Collective (Rumanía) 

The Man Who Sold His Skin (Túnez)

Otra ronda (Dinamarca)*

Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia)

 

MEJOR PELÍCULA DOCUMENTAL

El agente topo

Collective*

Crip Camp

Lo que el pulpo me enseñó

Time

 

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN

Más allá de la luna

Onward

La oveja Shaun: Granjaguedón

Soul*

Wolfwalkers

 

MEJOR CORTO DE FICCIÓN

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers*

White Eye

 

MEJOR CORTO DE ANIMACIÓN

Burrow

Genius Loci

If Anything Happens I Love YouOpera*

Yes-People

 

MEJOR CORTO DOCUMENTAL

Colette*

A Concerto Is a Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward

A Love Song for Latasha

comentarios

Ofertas