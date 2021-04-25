Premios Oscars 2021: Aquí el listado completo de los ganadores
Sigue los Premios Oscar 2021, la estatuilla en su edición 93 de los premios de la Academia
| 25/04/2021 | 20:01 | S. Rocha |
MEJOR PELÍCULA
Una joven prometedora
Judas and the Black Messiah
El juicio de los 7 de Chicago
Mank
Minari
Nomadland*
El padre
Sound of Metal
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN
Lee Isaac Chung por Minari
Emerald Fennell por Una joven prometedora
David Fincher por Mank
Thomas Vinterberg por Otra ronda
Chloé Zhao por Nomadland *
MEJOR ACTOR
Riz Ahmed por Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman por La madre del blues
Anthony Hopkins por El padre*
Gary Oldman por Mank
Steven Yeun por Minari
MEJOR ACTRIZ
Viola Davis por La madre del blues
Andra Day por Los Estados Unidos contra Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby por Fragmentos de una mujer
Frances McDormand por Nomadland*
Carey Mulligan por Una joven prometedora
MEJOR ACTOR SECUNDARIO
Sacha Baron Cohen por El juicio de los 7 de Chicago
Daniel Kaluuya por Judas and the Black Messiah*
Leslie Odom Jr. por Una noche en Miami...
Paul Raci por Sound of Metal
Lakeith Stanfield por Judas and the Black Messiah
MEJOR ACTRIZ SECUNDARIA
Maria Bakalova por Borat, película film secuela
Glenn Close por Hillbilly, una elegía rural
Olivia Colman por El padre
Amanda Seyfried por Mank
Youn Yuh-jung por Minari*
MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL
Una joven prometedora*
Judas and the Black Messiah
El juicio de los 7 de Chicago
Minari
Sound of Metal
MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO
Borat, película film secuela
Una noche en Miami...
Nomadland
El padre*
Tigre blanco
MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA
Judas and the Black Messiah
El juicio de los 7 de Chicago
Mank*
Nomadland
Noticias del gran mundo
MEJOR MONTAJE
Una joven prometedora
El juicio de los 7 de Chicago
Nomadland
El padre
Sound of Metal*
MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN
La madre del blues
Mank*
Noticias del gran mundo
El padre
Tenet
MEJOR VESTUARIO
Emma
La madre del blues*
Mank
Mulán
Pinocho
MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA
Emma
Hillbilly, una elegía rural
La madre del blues*
Mank
Pinocho
MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES
Cielo de medianoche
Love and Monsters
El magnífico Iván
Mulán
Tenet*
MEJOR SONIDO
Greyhound
Mank
Noticias del gran mundo
Soul
Sound of Metal*
MEJOR MÚSICA
Da 5 Bloods: Hermanos de armas
Mank
Minari
Noticias del gran mundo
Soul*
MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL
Festival de la Canción de Eurovision: La historia de Fire Saga: Husavik (My Hometown)
Judas and the Black Messiah: Fight for You
El juicio de los 7 de Chicago: Hear My Voice
Una noche en Miami...: Speak Now
La vida por delante: Io Si (Seen)
MEJOR PELÍCULA INTERNACIONAL
Better Days (Hong Kong)
Collective (Rumanía)
The Man Who Sold His Skin (Túnez)
Otra ronda (Dinamarca)*
Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia)
MEJOR PELÍCULA DOCUMENTAL
El agente topo
Collective*
Crip Camp
Lo que el pulpo me enseñó
Time
MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN
Más allá de la luna
Onward
La oveja Shaun: Granjaguedón
Soul*
Wolfwalkers
MEJOR CORTO DE FICCIÓN
Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Strangers*
White Eye
MEJOR CORTO DE ANIMACIÓN
Burrow
Genius Loci
If Anything Happens I Love YouOpera*
Yes-People
MEJOR CORTO DOCUMENTAL
Colette*
A Concerto Is a Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward
A Love Song for Latasha