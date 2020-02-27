Metallica cancela conciertos por rehabilitación de James Hetfield

ADN 40 -
A través de sus redes sociales la banda californiana Metallica anunció que cancelaron su participación como cabezas de cartel para los festivales Sonic Temple y Louder Than Life para que James Hetlfield continúe con su rehabilitación tras recaer en el alcoholismo.
"Como parte de mis continuos esfuerzos para estar y mantenerme saludable, tengo sesiones de recuperación importantes durante esos fines de semana que no se pueden mover. La realidad es que no prioricé mi salud el último año de gira y ahora sé que mi salud está primero", comentó Hetfield en el comunicado.
La banda estaba programada para estelarizar en septiembre el festival Louder Than Life en Louisville, Kentucky, así como el viernes 15 y el domingo 17 de mayo en el festival Sonic Temple en Columbus, Ohio; Red Hot Chili Peppers y Tool tomarán su lugar. El resto de los shows anunciados continúan en pie.
James Hetfield entró en rehabilitación en septiembre de 2019 por lo que la gira de Metallica por Australia y Nueva Zelanda tuvo que ser cancelada.
Dear Metallica Family, ··· It pains me to write this, but I have to let all of you know that I cannot make it to @SonicTempleFestival in Columbus and @LouderThanLifeFest in Louisville this year. As part of my continuing effort to get and stay healthy, I have critical recovery events on those weekends that cannot be moved. I apologize to all of our fans who have bought tickets for these festivals. We are working with the festival promoters to provide for refunds or exchanges. My intent with this statement is saying "I apologize" to each one of you. The reality is that I have not prioritized my health in the past year of touring and I now know that my mental health comes first. That might sound like a no-brainer for most of you but I didn´t want to let the Metallica team/family down and, I alone, completely compromised myself. ··· Looking on the brighter side, my therapy is going well. It was absolutely necessary for me to look after my mental, physical, and spiritual health. ··· I want to stress that the band will play all other announced 2020 shows. ··· I am looking forward to getting back to playing and seeing all our great South American fans in April. And, of course, playing the Epicenter in Charlotte, Welcome to Rockville, in Daytona and Aftershock in Sacramento. We will still play two unique sets at each of these festivals. ··· Beyond 2020, I am optimistic about the blessings I have been given and what the future brings. I appreciate all the great prayers and support from everyone since I went into rehab last September. Like the moth into the flame, being human in this career has its huge challenges and can be difficult. Your understanding helps the healing. ··· - James
