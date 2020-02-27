OpenA
Metallica cancela conciertos por rehabilitación de James Hetfield

Las fechas de dos festivales que tenían pactados se empalman con sesiones de rehabilitación que el cantante debe atender

 Espectáculos - 27/02/2020 05:28 p.m.
A través de sus redes sociales la banda californiana Metallica anunció que cancelaron su participación como cabezas de cartel para los festivales Sonic Temple y Louder Than Life para que James Hetlfield continúe con su rehabilitación tras recaer en el alcoholismo.

"Como parte de mis continuos esfuerzos para estar y mantenerme saludable, tengo sesiones de recuperación importantes durante esos fines de semana que no se pueden mover. La realidad es que no prioricé mi salud el último año de gira y ahora sé que mi salud está primero", comentó Hetfield en el comunicado.

La banda estaba programada para estelarizar en septiembre el festival Louder Than Life en Louisville, Kentucky, así como el viernes 15 y el domingo 17 de mayo en el festival Sonic Temple en Columbus, Ohio; Red Hot Chili Peppers y Tool tomarán su lugar. El resto de los shows anunciados continúan en pie.

James Hetfield entró en rehabilitación en septiembre de 2019 por lo que la gira de Metallica por Australia y Nueva Zelanda tuvo que ser cancelada.

