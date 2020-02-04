OpenA
Madonna ofrece alquiler a los Duques de Sussex

La cantante compartió un extraño video en el cual ofreció su departamento ubicado en Central Park West

 Espectáculos - 04/02/2020 11:07 a.m.
Por: Redacción Web

Madonna compartió un video a través de su cuenta de Instagram ofreciéndole alquiler al Príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle.

Luego de que los Duques de Sussex anunciaran a través de un comunicado que renunciarían a ser parte de la realeza británica, la pareja se mudó a Canadá.

Por lo que la cantante Madonna de 61 años subió un extraño video donde ofrece a la pareja un alquiler en su apartamento de Nueva York.

En el video se observa a Madonna arreglando frente a un espejo, mientras ofrece el inmueble ubicado frente a Central Park West.

Incluso la interprete de Material Girl, mencionó que Canadá era aburrido, afirmando que tiene la mejor vista de Manhattan y un balcón increíble.

Madonna recalcó que el Palacio de Buckingham solo tiene un grupo de hombres con sombreros; refiriéndose a los soldados del afuera del palacio.

 

