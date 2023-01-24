Estos son los nominados a los premios Óscar 2023

Riz Ahmed y Allison Williams fueron los anfitriones que dieron a conocer a los elegidos para contender para llevarse la estatuilla del Óscar 2023

Por: Luz Camacho

Enero 24, 2023, 7:03

¡Por fin! La Academia de Hollywood anunció hoy, martes 24 de enero, a todos los nominados para la 95ª edición de los Premios Óscar que tendrá lugar el próximo 12 de marzo.



La lectura de nominados se realizó desde el Teatro Samuel Goldwyn de la Academia en Beverly Hills, California.



Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”) y Allison Williams (“M3gan”) fueron los encargados de leer los nombres de los nominados.





TE PUEDE INTERESAR: Pinocho, de Guillermo del Toro, es nominado a premios Oscar

'Everything, Everywhere All at Once', con 11 candidaturas, y 'The Banshees of Inisherin', junto con 'All Quiet on the Western Front', con 9, lideran las nominaciones al Óscar de la 95 edición de los Premios de la Academia de Hollywood, que se entregarán el próximo 12 de marzo.





La película dirigida por 'Los Daniels', Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert, logró el mayor número de menciones, seguida de la realizada por Martin McDonagh y de 'All Quiet on the Wester Front'.



'Elvis' las sigue de cerca con ocho nominaciones cada una, mientras 'The Fabelmans', la película autobiográfica de Steven Spielberg, logró siete candidaturas.

La australiana Cate Blanchett ('Tár') y la hispanocubana Ana de Armas ('Blonde') fueron nominadas en la categoría de mejor actriz.



El resto de finalistas en este apartado son Michelle Yeoh ('Everything Everywhere All at Once), Michelle Williams ('The Fabelmans') y Andrea Riseborough ('To Leslie').

Brendan Fraser y Austin Butler fueron nominados al Óscar al mejor actor.



Una categoría en la que compartirán con Collin Farrell, Paul Mescal y Bill Nighy, quienes también optan a este premio que se entregará el próximo 12 de marzo en Los Ángeles.

Steven Spielberg optará por novena vez al Óscar a mejor director tras ser nominado por su último filme, “The Fabelmans”.

Spielberg luchará por la estatuilla con los directores Martin McDonagh (“The Banshees of Inisherin”), Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”), Todd Field (“Tár”) y Ruben Östlund ('Triangle of Sadness'), informó la Academia de Hollywood este martes.

La versión de “Pinocchio” del director mexicano Guillermo del Toro fue nominada al Óscar a la mejor película de animación.



Los filmes 'Turning Red', de Domee Shi; “Puss In Boots: The Last Wish”, de Joel Crawford; “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”, de Dean Fleischer Camp, y “The sea Beast”, de Chris Williams, completan esta categoría.

LISTA DE NOMINADOS

Mejor actriz de reparto



Angela Basset (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), Hong Chau (The Whale), Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin), Jamie Lee Curtins (Everything Everywhere All at Once) y Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once).



Mejor diseño de vestuario



'Babylon', 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever', 'Elvis', 'Everythin everywher all at once' y 'La señora Harris va a París'.



Mejor sonido



Los nominados son 'All quiet on the Western Front', 'Avatar: el sentido del agua', 'The Batman', 'Elvis' y 'Top Gun: Maverick'.



Mejor canción original



'All quite on the Western Front', 'Babylon', 'The Banshees of Inisherin', 'Everything everywhere at once' y 'The Fabelmans'.



Mejor guion adaptado



'All quiet on the Western Front', 'Puñales por la espalda: El misterio de Glass Onion', 'Living', 'Top Gun: Maverick', 'Women Talking'.



Mejor guion original



'The Banshees of Inisherin', 'Everything everywhere at once', 'The Fabelmans', 'Tár' y 'Triangle of Sadness'.



Mejor cortometraje



'An Orish Goodbye', 'Ivalu', 'Le Pupille', 'Night Ride' y 'The Red Suitcase'.



Mejor cortometraje de animación



'The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse', 'The Flying Sailor', 'Ice Merchants', 'My Year of Dicks' y 'An Ostrich Told Me The World is Fake and I Think I Believe It'.



Mejor actor de reparto



Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin), Brian Tyree Henry (Causeway), Judd Hirsch (The Fabelmans), Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin) y Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once).



Mejor música original



'All quite on the Western Front', 'Babylon', 'The Banshees of Inisherin', 'Everything everywhere at once' y 'The Fabelmans'.



Mejor documental



'All that Breathes', 'All the Beatuy and the Bloodsheed', 'Fire of Love', 'A House Made of Splinters' y 'Navalny'.



Mejor cortometraje documental



'The Elephant Whisperers', 'Haulout', 'How Do You Measure a Year?', 'The Martha Mitchell Effect ' y 'Stranger at the Gate'.



Mejor película internacional



'All Quiet on the Western Front', 'Argentina, 1985', 'Close', 'Eo' y 'The Quiet Girl'.



Mejor maquillaje y vestuario



'All Quiet on the Western Front', The Batman', 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever', 'Elvis' y 'The Whale'.



Mejor película de animación



'Pinocchio', de Guillermo del Toro, 'Marcel the Shell with Shoes On', 'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish', 'The Sea Beast' y 'Turning Red'.



Mejor edición



'The Banshees of Inisherin', 'Elvis', 'Everything everywhere all at once', 'Tár' y 'Top Gun: Maverick'.



Mejor cinematografía



'All Quiet on the Western Front', 'Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths', 'Elvis', 'Empire of Light' y 'Tár'.



Mejores efectos visuales



'All Quiet on the Western Front', 'Avatar: el sentido del agua', 'The Batman', 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' y 'Top Gun: Maverick'.



Mejor actor



Austin Butler (Elvis), Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin), Brendan Fraser (The Whale), Paul Mescal (Aftersun) y Bill Nighy (Living).



Mejor actriz



Cate Blanchett (Tár), Ana de Armas (Blonde), Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie), Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans) y Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once).



Mejor dirección



Martin McDonagh, Daniel Wkan y Daniel Scheinert, Steven Spielberg, Todd Field y Ruben Östund.



Mejor película



'All Quiet on the Western Front', 'Avatar: el sentido del agua', 'The Banshees of Inisherin', 'Elvis', 'Everything Everywhere all at Once', 'The Fabelmans', 'Tár', 'Top Gun: Maverick', 'Triangle of Sadness' y 'Women Talking'.