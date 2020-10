They say it’s your birthday… ??



Honoring musical legend & @thebeatles member @johnlennon’s 80th birthday w/@umg, @UME & @seanonolennon by shining sky blue w/a peace sign in our mast tonight.



Our lights also celebrate the #GimmeSomeTruth Album Release! #ESBright #Lennon80 pic.twitter.com/nCMYmZU9vX