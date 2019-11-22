OpenA
Te encuentras en:
>
>

Difunden video de Sara Sosa muy feliz y sonriente junto a su madre

El video fue compartido por su cuñado Didier en su cuenta de Instagram

SD | HD  
https://video.info7.mx/videos/noticias/2700000/2705013_sarasosa.mp4
 Espectáculos - 22/11/2019 10:55 a.m.

Por: Redacción

'Las Saras' como son conocidas en México, la viuda de José José, Sara Salazar y la menor de sus hijas, Sara Sosa volvieron a ser el centro de atención después de darse a conocer las imágenes en donde se muestran muy felices y bailando.

El video fue compartido en Instagram por Didier, el hermano de su esposo Yimmy Ortiz, en las imágenes se puede ver a Sarita Sosa en un automóvil acompañada de su madre, Sara Salazar, su esposo y su cuñado visiblemente felices y sonrientes mientras bailan al ritmo de la música que iban escuchando.

Las imágenes se dan a conocer a una semana de cumplirse dos meses del fallecimiento del 'Príncipe de la Canción' y la polémica que rodeo a su familia con su funeral.

Cabe destacar que Didier y Sarita Sosa fueron relacionados sentimentalmente en algún momento.

Quizás por este motivo y las críticas hacia la familia de José José en Miami es que escribió el siguiente mensaje en su Instagram:

Doy gracias a Dios por ti Sara y por ti Yimmy y también por Noe. Dios sabe que hemos pasado por tiempos muy difíciles, tiempos de ira e incapacidad.

"Sé que Dios tiene esto para nosotros por una razón. Y creo firmemente con todo mi corazón, que está cambiando para mejor. Creo que superaremos todo lo que se nos presente".

"Y para todos los críticos y la prensa que tienen las intenciones equivocadas para mí y mi familia, su opinión sobre nosotros es simplemente llamar la atención para atraer a su espectador. Eso no es suficiente para detenerme a mí, a mi familia y amigos. Puedes seguir hablando, pero aceptaremos ese desafío hasta que cumplamos nuestros sueños".

"Para aquellos que nos apoyan y apoyan a mi hermana Sara y a mi hermano Yimmy, gracias. Gracias por sus oraciones y su alianza con ellos, cuando todo parece ser su culpa. Gracias por defenderlos e incluso a mí mismo en las miles de conversaciones que no conocemos y que mantienen con amigos y familiares. Dicho esto, Dios los bendiga a todos", finalizó así el mensaje.

COMENTARIOS
*Nombre

 Seguir  Marca esta casilla para recibir una notificación cuando alguien más comente sobre esta noticia.
Comentario
A fin de mantener la buena conducta, queda estrictamente prohibido cualquier insulto, amenaza o insinuación hacia cualquier persona. No se permite el lenguaje difamatorio, ilegal, obsceno, ofensivo o faltas de respeto.

(*) El comentario debe de ser breve y no exceder de 1024 caracteres.
Gracias
Aviso de privacidad
Cerrar