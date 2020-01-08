OpenA
Tom Brady termina con los rumores sobre su retiro

En un mensaje a los aficionados en Instagram, Tom Brady dijo: "Aún tengo mucho que demostrar" tras una temporada que culminó con los Patriotas sin poder alcanzar el Super Bowl por primera vez desde 2015

 Azteca 7 Deportes - 08/01/2020 12:40 p.m.
Foto: EFE

Notimex -

Tom Brady, mariscal de campo de los Patriotas de Nueva Inglaterra, aclaró este miércoles que no piensa retirarse aún porque todavía tiene mucho por demostrar.

Mediante un mensaje en sus redes sociales, el quarterback agradeció el apoyo que la afición le ha brindado durante dos décadas y expresó su deseo por ganar en cada temporada, aunque "esa no es la naturaleza del deporte (o la vida)".

El jugador de 42 años de edad agregó que tras la derrota "puedes aprender, levantarte con gran entusiasmo y colocarte de nuevo en la arena. Ahí es en donde me encontrarán, porque sé que todavía tengo más por demostrar".

Sin embargo, Brady se convertirá en agente libre el 18 de marzo y no especificó si su carrera continuará con los Patriotas, equipo con el que conquistó seis ediciones del Super Bowl.

Luego de caer ante los Titanes de Tennessee el sábado pasado, el mariscal más ganador de la historia aseguró amar a la escuadra de Nueva Inglaterra, aunque se intensificaron los rumores de su salida.

Durante la última temporada, Brady acumuló cuatro mil 57 yardas, su año menos productivo desde 2016, cuando por una suspensión sólo disputó 12 partidos y sumó tres mil 554 yardas.

 

