Rodolfo Pizarro, el mejor jugador de la semana en la MLS

Rodolfo Pizarro becomes #InterMiamiCF´s first-ever MLS All- Star!?@Rpizarrot has been selected among the league´s best talents for the 2021 #MLS All-Star Game against the best LIGA MX players (Live on Wednesday, Aug. 25 at 9PM ET on FS1 / Univision).https://t.co/LvxxRXnWxG