Revela Mónica Puig sufrir depresión tras oro olímpico

Tras la inesperada medalla de oro que ganó en los Juegos Olímpicos de Río de Janeiro 2016, la tenista puertorriqueña Mónica Puig dice que sufrió depresión

 Azteca 7 Deportes - 25/10/2019 07:10 a.m.
Foto: Instagram monicaace93

AP -

En un ensayo publicado en su cuenta de Instagram y en el portal behindtheracket.com, Puig dijo que ha pasado por "prolongados periodos de depresión y ansiedad" durante los tres años desde que le dio a Puerto Rico se primer oro olímpico.

Puig, de 26 años, reconoció que ha sufrido con las críticas recibidas, sobre todo en las redes sociales, debido a que no ha cosechado resultados destacados en el circuito femenino desde que subió a lo más alto del podio en Río. Desde entonces, lo más lejos que ha llegado en un Grand Slam fue la tercera ronda del Abierto de Francia este año.

"Claramente, he tenido dificultades en los tres últimos años, lidiando con toda la presión y expectativa tras ganar la medalla de oro en los Juegos Olímpicos de 2016", escribió Puig. "Probablemente, han sido los tres años más difíciles que he enfrentado en toda mi vida".

"Hay un trauma tras ganar algo tan enorme que te da un golpe y caes el suelo", añadió. "Tenía a un país entero mirándome, lo cual fue grandioso, pero no vieron el lado oscuro".

Detalló que ver mensajes negativos en redes sociales le afectaron bastante: "Todo el mundo está siempre pendiente a que fracases".

Puig mencionó que se dio cuenta de que la depresión "era inevitable" cuando le costaba levantarse de la cama.

"En un momento estás en la cima del mundo y, de repente, todo acaba y no sabes que ha pasado. Fue como un latigazo", dijo. "No encontraba formas de motivarme para jugar".

Puig acaba de completar su temporada de 2019, con una derrota en la tercera ronda del torneo de Luxemburgo.

Con una marca de 21-24 y descendiendo del puesto 53 al 81 en el ranking, la boricua tuvo su peor año desde 2015.

También debió cambiar de entrenador justo antes del Abierto de Estados Unidos en agosto pasado, cuando Kamau Murray súbitamente aceptó volver a dirigir a Sloane Stephens. Ahora es entrenada por Philippe DeHaes.

Puig dijo que no fue hasta hace poco que se dio cuenta algo que estaba mal y que necesitaba ayuda.

"He vuelto a disfrutar del tenis en las últimas cinco semanas", dijo.

