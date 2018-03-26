Conductor ebrio evade operativo antialcohol; autoridades ya investigan
Un conductor en presunto estado de ebriedad se grabó burlando un operativo antialcohol instalado en el municipio de Monterrey. La Secretaría de Seguridad Pública y Vialidad de Monterrey informó que se realizan las investigaciones correspondientes para dar con el hombre
26/03/2018 08:34 a.m.
Por: Roberto Hernández Gallardo
