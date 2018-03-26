Te encuentras en:
Conductor ebrio evade operativo antialcohol; autoridades ya investigan

Un conductor en presunto estado de ebriedad se grabó burlando un operativo antialcohol instalado en el municipio de Monterrey. La Secretaría de Seguridad Pública y Vialidad de Monterrey informó que se realizan las investigaciones correspondientes para dar con el hombre

http://video.info7.mx/videos/noticias/2120000/2129821_im26m9ftconductorebrio.mp4
 Noticias de hoy - 26/03/2018 08:34 a.m.
INFO7 -
