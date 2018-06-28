Paris Jackson se despide de su abuelo con desgarradora imagen

Redacción - "Eres el hombre más fuerte que he conocido. Tu legado pasará a la historia, igual que tú, como uno de los mayores patriarcas que han existido. Apreciaré cada momento que compartimos hasta el día que muera, en especial los últimos", escribió en la publicación.





La hija del rey del pop se encargo de publicar que todos los miembros de la familia visitaran a su abuelo, por su parte fue afortunada al tener la oportunidad de despedirse y mostrarle su cariño antes de que falleciera.





"Te quiero, abuelo. Tanto, tanto, tanto que no hay palabras para describirlo. Siento una inmensa gratitud hacia ti, siempre lo haré. Todos nos sentimos así. Gracias por todo, de verdad. Descansa en paz y sigue adelante. Te veré en mis sueños muy pronto", añadió la modelo.





Sin embargo quien siguió su ejemplo fue su hermano Prince Jackson quien rindió homenaje a Joe con un mensaje y una imagen también por sus redes sociales.

"Este hombre es y siempre será un ejemplo de dedicación y fuerza de voluntad. No eligió el camino más sencillo, sino el que era mejor para su familia.

Me enseñaste a sentirme orgulloso de ser un Jackson y lo que realmente implica mi apellido; me enseñaste la importancia de la constancia en los momentos adversos y, sobre todo, me mostraste lo que es la fuerza y la valentía. No ha habido ni habrá otro como tú. Vuela libre. Hasta que nos veamos de nuevo", escribió.