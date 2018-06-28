Paris Jackson se despide de su abuelo con desgarradora imagen

Redacción - "Eres el hombre más fuerte que he conocido. Tu legado pasará a la historia, igual que tú, como uno de los mayores patriarcas que han existido. Apreciaré cada momento que compartimos hasta el día que muera, en especial los últimos", escribió en la publicación.
La hija del rey del pop se encargo de publicar que todos los miembros de la familia visitaran a su abuelo, por su parte fue afortunada al tener la oportunidad de despedirse y mostrarle su cariño antes de que falleciera.
"Te quiero, abuelo. Tanto, tanto, tanto que no hay palabras para describirlo. Siento una inmensa gratitud hacia ti, siempre lo haré. Todos nos sentimos así. Gracias por todo, de verdad. Descansa en paz y sigue adelante. Te veré en mis sueños muy pronto", añadió la modelo.
RIP The HAWK. Joseph Jackson. spending those last few moments with you were everything. being able to tell you everything i needed to tell you before saying goodbye was such a blessing. everyone that came to visit you, came with love, respect, and so much pride in their hearts for you. proud of you, proud to be your children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, proud to have your strength and share the dynasty you spent your life creating, and proud to be a jackson. you are the first true jackson. the legend that started it all. none of us would be anywhere near where we´re at if it weren´t for you. you are the strongest man i know. your life´s work will go down in history, as will you, to be known as one of the greatest patriarchs to ever live. i will cherish every moment with you til the day i die, especially our last moments. being able to hold your hand, lay with you and cuddle you, give you kisses all over your cheeks and forehead, meant more to me than you´ll ever know. quoting advice you gave me when i was a little kid and seeing your eyes light up, sharing stories my dad used to tell me about you, telling a joke and hearing you laugh for the last time.. my heart is full knowing we left each other in that way. i made you promise me you´ll come visit me. you agreed and i´m going to hold you to it. and i promised you that we will keep telling your story, over and over. to never be forgotten. my great grandchildren will know who joseph jackson is. i love you grandpa. so so so much that words can´t describe. i have immense gratitude for you, and always will. we all feel that way. thank you for everything. truly. rest in peace and transition. i´ll see you in my dreams very very soon.
Sin embargo quien siguió su ejemplo fue su hermano Prince Jackson quien rindió homenaje a Joe con un mensaje y una imagen también por sus redes sociales.
"Este hombre es y siempre será un ejemplo de dedicación y fuerza de voluntad. No eligió el camino más sencillo, sino el que era mejor para su familia.
Me enseñaste a sentirme orgulloso de ser un Jackson y lo que realmente implica mi apellido; me enseñaste la importancia de la constancia en los momentos adversos y, sobre todo, me mostraste lo que es la fuerza y la valentía. No ha habido ni habrá otro como tú. Vuela libre. Hasta que nos veamos de nuevo", escribió.