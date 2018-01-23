Lista de nominados a la 90na entrega de los premios Oscar

Notimex - MEJOR PELÍCULA

"Call Me by Your Name"

"Darkest Hour"

"Dunkirk"

"Get Out"

"Lady Bird"

"Phantom Thread"

"The Post"

"The Shape of Water"

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

MEJOR ACTOR

Timothee Chalamet, "Call Me By Your Name"

Daniel Day-Lewis, "Phantom Thread"

Daniel Kaluuya, "Get Out"

Gary Oldman, "Darkest Hour"

Denzel Washington, "Roman J. Israel, Esq."

MEJOR ACTRIZ

Sally Hawkins, "The Shape of Water"

Frances McDormand, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Margot Robbie, "I, Tonya"

Saoirse Ronan, "Lady Bird"

Meryl Streep, "The Post"

ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Mary J. Blige, "Mudbound"

Allison Janney, "I, Tonya"

Lesley Manville, "Phantom Thread"

Laurie Metcalf, "Lady Bird"

Octavia Spencer, "The Shape of Water"

ACTOR DE REPARTO

Willem Dafoe, "The Florida Project"

Woody Harrelson, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Richard Jenkins, "The Shape of Water"

Christopher Plummer, "All the Money in the World"

Sam Rockwell, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

MEJOR DIRECTOR

Paul Thomas Anderson, "Phantom Thread"

Guillermo del Toro, "The Shape of Water"

Greta Gerwig, "Lady Bird"

Christopher Nolan, "Dunkirk"

Jordan Peele, "Get Out"

DISEÑO PRODUCCIÓN

"Beauty and the Beast"

"Blade Runner 2049"

"Darkest Hour"

"Dunkirk"

"The Shape of Water"

CINEMATOGRAFÍA

"Blade Runner 2049" (Roger Deakins)

"Darkest Hour" (Bruno Delbonnel)

"Dunkirk" (Hoyte van Hoytema)

"Mudbound" (Rachel Morrison)

"The Shape of Water" (Dan Laustsen)

DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO

"Beauty and the Beast" (Jacqueline Durran)

"Darkest Hour" (Jacqueline Durran)

"Phantom Thread" (Mark Bridges)

"The Shape of Water" (Luis Sequeira)

"Victoria & Abdul" (Consolata Boyle)

EDICIÓN DE SONIDO

"Baby Driver"

"Blade Runner 2049"

"Dunkirk"

"The Shape of Water"

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

MEZCLA DE SONIDO

"Baby Driver"

"Blade Runner 2049"

"Dunkirk"

"The Shape of Water"

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

CORTOMETRAJE ANIMADO

"Dear Basketball"

"Garden Party"

"Lou"

"Negative Space"

"Revolting Rhymes"

CORTOMETRAJE EN VIVO

"DeKalb Elementary"

"The Eleven O’Clock"

"My Nephew Emmett"

"The Silent Child"

"Watu Wote/All of Us"

PARTITURA ORIGINAL

"Dunkirk" (Hans Zimmer)

"Phantom Thread" (Jonny Greenwood)

"The Shape of Water" (Alexandre Desplat)

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" (John Williams)

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" (Carter Burwell)

EFECTOS VISUALES

"Blade Runner 2049"

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2"

"Kong: Skull Island"

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

"War for the Planet of the Apes"

EDICIÓN

"Baby Driver" (Jonathan Amos & Paul Machliss)

"Dunkirk" (Lee Smith)

"I, Tonya" (Tatiana S. Riegel)

"The Shape of Water" (Sidney Wolinsky)

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" (Jon Gregory)

MAQUILLAJE Y PEINADOS

"Darkest Hour"

"Victoria & Abdul"

"Wonder"

PELÍCULA EXTRANJERA

"A Fantastic Woman"

"The Insult"

"Loveless"

"On Body and Soul"

"The Square"

CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL

"Edith+Eddie"

"Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405"

"Heroin(e)"

"Knife Skills"

"Traffic Stop"

DOCUMENTAL

"Abacus: Small Enough to Jail"

"Faces Places"

"Icarus"

"Last Men in Aleppo"

"Strong Island"

CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

"Mighty River" (Mudbound)

"The Mystery of Love" (Call Me by Your Name)

"Remember Me" (Coco)

"Stand Up for Something" (Marshall)

"This Is Me" (The Greatest Showman)

CINTA ANIMADA

"The Boss Baby"

"The Breadwinner"

"Coco"

"Ferdinand"

"Loving Vincent"

ADAPTACIÓN DE GUIÓN

"Call Me by Your Name" (James Ivory)

"The Disaster Artist" (Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber)

"Logan"

"Molly's Game" (Aaron Sorkin)

"Mudbound" (Dee Rees & Virgil Williams)

GUIÓN ORIGINAL

"The Big Sick" (Emily V. Gordon & Kumail Nanjiani)

"Get Out" (Jordan Peele)

"Lady Bird" (Greta Gerwig)

"The Shape of Water" (Guillermo del Toro & Vanessa Taylor)

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" (Martin McDonagh)