Gordon Bressack, guonista de 'Pinky y Cerebro' muere a los 68 años

Gordon Bressack, guionista de caricaturas cómo ´Pinky y Cerebro´, ´*Animaniacs´* y ´Las aventuras de los Tiny Toons´, falleció a los 68 años.
La noticia fue confirmada por su hijo James Cullen luego de que este publicara una fotografía con su padre en Instagram con un emotivo mensaje de despedida.
Words cant begin to describe how i am feeling right now. You were my mentor, my writing partner, my hero, my best friend, but most of all you were my Dad. I will miss you more than you will ever know. I knew this day would come but some how always thought that you would beat the odds and live forever, because thats what you did, you beat the odds. Thank you for everything you taught me. Thank you for being a story teller and instilling a love of stories into me. Thank you for making me watch movie after movie when i was little and asking me questions about them. Thank you for telling me I was going to be a filmmaker before I ever even knew what that meant. You meant the world to me, you always have and you always will. Ill always be grateful for being able to write with the best writer I ever knew, you, and i will cherish that film for the rest of my life. Ironically we both were writing that story about this moment today, and yet we never really told the other one. I love you dad, to the moon and back. Ill miss you always. RIP. For those of you reading my dad loved to make people laugh, and im very grateful his legacy lives on through the many many cartoons he wrote and made. If you like cartoons watch an episode of pinky and the brain or anamaniacs and have a laugh in his honor. I know its what he would want.
"Te extrañaré más de lo que nunca sabrás. Sabía que llegaría este día, pero de alguna manera siempre pensé que superarías las probabilidades y vivirías para siempre, porque eso fue lo que hiciste, superaste las probabilidades".
Bressack destacó en la década de los 90 tras escribir varios episodios de las caricaturas creadas por el estadounidense Tom Ruegger, quien también expresó su sentir tras la muerte de su colega y amigo.
Gordon también trabajó como guionista para otras series animadas como ´Los 13 fantasmas de Scooby-Doo´, ´ Los Pitufos´ y ´ Las Tortugas Ninja´.