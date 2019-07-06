Duques de Sussex hacen bautizo a Archie en secreto y sin la reina

Por: Redacción
Hoy Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor cumple dos meses y sus padres Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry decidieron bautizarlo en secreto.
Esto ha desatado una ola de críticas entre quienes se encuentran afuera del Castillo Windsor, quienes han podido ser testigos de la llegada en helicóptero real y la discreta entrada de los Duques de Cambridge.
De acuerdo con CNN, el bautizo se llevó a cabo en una capilla privada en el Castillo de Windsor. Enrique fue bautizado en la Capilla de San Jorge en el Castillo de Windsor en 1984, y él y Meghan se casaron allí en mayo de 2018.
Se dice que solo unas cuantas personas fueron invitadas a presenciar el bautismo, según el Palacio de Buckingham. Entre ellos se encontraban el Príncipe de Gales y la duquesa de Cornualles, así como el duque y la duquesa de Cambridge. La reina se saltó el evento debido a un compromiso previo, de acuerdo con el palacio.
Los duques de Sussex compartieron unas fotos del festín, las cuales fueron tomadas por el fotógrafo de moda Chris Allerton en el Green Drawing Room en Windsor.
This morning, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex´s son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was christened in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle at an intimate service officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so happy to share the joy of this day with members of the public who have been incredibly supportive since the birth of their son. They thank you for your kindness in welcoming their first born and celebrating this special moment. Their Royal Highnesses feel fortunate to have enjoyed this day with family and the godparents of Archie. Their son, Archie, was baptised wearing the handmade replica of the royal christening gown which has been worn by royal infants for the last 11 years. The original Royal Christening Robe, made of fine Honiton lace lined with white satin, was commissioned by Queen Victoria in 1841 and first worn by her eldest daughter. It was subsequently worn for generations of Royal christenings, including The Queen, her children and her grandchildren until 2004, when The Queen commissioned this handmade replica, in order for the fragile historic outfit to be preserved, and for the tradition to continue. Photo credit: Chris Allerton ©?SussexRoyal
