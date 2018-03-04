'Darkest hour' gana Oscar por mejor maquillaje y peinados

Notimex - La película “Darkest hour” (La hora más obscura) ganó hoy el premio Oscar por mejor maquillaje y peinados durante la 90 entrega de premios en el teatro Dolby de Hollywood, realizada por la Academia de Ciencias y Artes Cinematográficas (AMPAS por sus siglas en inglés).

La cinta derrotó en esta categoría a "Victoria and Abdul" y a "Wonder woman".

A su vez, la cinta “Phantom thread” ganó por mejor diseño de vestuario en una categoría en la que se impuso a "Beauty and the Beast", "Darkest Hour", "The Shape of Water""y Victoria & Abdul.