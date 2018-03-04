Te encuentras en:
>
>
>

'Darkest hour' gana Oscar por mejor maquillaje y peinados

El filme estelarizado por Gary Oldman se hizo acreedor a un Oscar en la 90 edición celebrada en el teatro Dobly de Hollywood

 Espectáculos - 04/03/2018 09:11 p.m.
aumentar texto  reducir texto
ZoomDarkest hour gana Oscar por mejor maquillaje y peinados

Foto: Archivo

Notimex - La película “Darkest hour” (La hora más obscura) ganó hoy el premio Oscar por mejor maquillaje y peinados durante la 90 entrega de premios en el teatro Dolby de Hollywood, realizada por la Academia de Ciencias y Artes Cinematográficas (AMPAS por sus siglas en inglés).

La cinta derrotó en esta categoría a "Victoria and Abdul" y a "Wonder woman".

A su vez, la cinta “Phantom thread” ganó por mejor diseño de vestuario en una categoría en la que se impuso a "Beauty and the Beast", "Darkest Hour", "The Shape of Water""y Victoria & Abdul.

COMENTARIOS
*Nombre

 Seguir  Marca esta casilla para recibir una notificación cuando alguien más comente sobre esta noticia.
Comentario
A fin de mantener la buena conducta, queda estrictamente prohibido cualquier insulto, amenaza o insinuación hacia cualquier persona. No se permite el lenguaje difamatorio, ilegal, obsceno, ofensivo o faltas de respeto.

(*) El comentario debe de ser breve y no exceder de 1024 caracteres.
Gracias
Aviso de privacidad