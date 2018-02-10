Amo a mi hija más que a nada: Sergio Mayer Mori

Sergio Mayer Mori celebró su cumpleaños número 20 realizando un viaje por el continente europeo, lo que desató decenas de felicitaciones, pero también algunos comentarios negativos.
Haciendo frente a las críticas que lo tachan de mal padre y de no atender a Mila, hija que tuvo con Natália Subtil, el hijo de Bárbara Mori y Sergio Mayer envió un claro mensaje.
"Gente, gracias a muchos por sus comentarios, de verdad lindos. Pero gente, de verdad tienen que dejar de comentar estupideces. Normalmente no hago esto pero hoy es un buen día y es especial.
"Voy a aclarar esto por única ocasión; yo amo a mi hija más que a nada en este mundo. Ustedes no saben si la veo o no, si la trato o no. Toda la información que reciben es de revistas de farándula en las que nunca dicen las cosas como son. Apreciaría de todo corazón que se enfocaran en sus propios demonios y me dejaran trabajar a mí con los míos", compartió Mayer Mori en sus historias de Instagram.
Desde hace varios meses se habla sobre la supuesta irresponsabilidad del joven, sus padres han salido a su defensa, sin embargo, es la primera vez que el se pronuncia al respecto.
Con motivo de su cumpleaños también compartió un reflexivo mensaje en el que aseguró ser mejor persona, agradeció el apoyo de sus padres y de su novia Raquel Chaves.
This last 2 years have been really crazy for me. There has been too many ups but at the same time too many downs. Today is the day to go forward with my life and straighten up the path that I'm taking. Making more conscious decisions with who I am now and who I want to become tomorrow. Surrounding myself with the correct people, and the correct environment with only one purpose; becoming the best version of ME posible. I've been lost for a while, but I've come to understand that the most important reason to live is to live for a reason, and that reason has always been with me and I didn't want to see it that way, but today I can see. Today is the best day to change the things I don't like about myself without loosing myself, because that has happen to me several times and I am tired of letting it consume my time, my life, and hurting the people that I love the most. And at the same time embracing the things I do like about myself only to expand my mind and soul to new and healthy consciousness every day. I've never lacked love, but I've always lacked self love and self respect. RIGHT NOW is the best time to start LOVING MYSELF. So that is what I'll do. I can't keep on loosing people that I love just because I didn't want to be better. I will be better. I AM BETTER. To finish, I want to thank my family (my Mother and Father specially) for being with me through thick and thin always no matter what. I Love You Guys Too much for words to express. And right now, in this present stage of my life, there is a very special person in my heart and mind. Helping me every day with this inside work to become this "better version" of me and I don't know if I would have ever realized all of this with out her. I love you RCB. Thank you for everything you have given me in this very short time. Thank you all. Ps: you are crazy if you read the whole thing, I would have never done that, but thank you. And have a beautiful life.
Una publicación compartida por @ smayermori el