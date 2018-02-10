Amo a mi hija más que a nada: Sergio Mayer Mori

Sergio Mayer Mori celebró su cumpleaños número 20 realizando un viaje por el continente europeo, lo que desató decenas de felicitaciones, pero también algunos comentarios negativos.

Haciendo frente a las críticas que lo tachan de mal padre y de no atender a Mila, hija que tuvo con Natália Subtil, el hijo de Bárbara Mori y Sergio Mayer envió un claro mensaje.

"Gente, gracias a muchos por sus comentarios, de verdad lindos. Pero gente, de verdad tienen que dejar de comentar estupideces. Normalmente no hago esto pero hoy es un buen día y es especial.

"Voy a aclarar esto por única ocasión; yo amo a mi hija más que a nada en este mundo. Ustedes no saben si la veo o no, si la trato o no. Toda la información que reciben es de revistas de farándula en las que nunca dicen las cosas como son. Apreciaría de todo corazón que se enfocaran en sus propios demonios y me dejaran trabajar a mí con los míos", compartió Mayer Mori en sus historias de Instagram.

Desde hace varios meses se habla sobre la supuesta irresponsabilidad del joven, sus padres han salido a su defensa, sin embargo, es la primera vez que el se pronuncia al respecto.

Con motivo de su cumpleaños también compartió un reflexivo mensaje en el que aseguró ser mejor persona, agradeció el apoyo de sus padres y de su novia Raquel Chaves.