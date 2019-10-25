Revela Mónica Puig sufrir depresión tras oro olímpico

AP -
En un ensayo publicado en su cuenta de Instagram y en el portal behindtheracket.com, Puig dijo que ha pasado por "prolongados periodos de depresión y ansiedad" durante los tres años desde que le dio a Puerto Rico se primer oro olímpico.
Puig, de 26 años, reconoció que ha sufrido con las críticas recibidas, sobre todo en las redes sociales, debido a que no ha cosechado resultados destacados en el circuito femenino desde que subió a lo más alto del podio en Río. Desde entonces, lo más lejos que ha llegado en un Grand Slam fue la tercera ronda del Abierto de Francia este año.
"Claramente, he tenido dificultades en los tres últimos años, lidiando con toda la presión y expectativa tras ganar la medalla de oro en los Juegos Olímpicos de 2016", escribió Puig. "Probablemente, han sido los tres años más difíciles que he enfrentado en toda mi vida".
"Hay un trauma tras ganar algo tan enorme que te da un golpe y caes el suelo", añadió. "Tenía a un país entero mirándome, lo cual fue grandioso, pero no vieron el lado oscuro".
Detalló que ver mensajes negativos en redes sociales le afectaron bastante: "Todo el mundo está siempre pendiente a que fracases".
Puig mencionó que se dio cuenta de que la depresión "era inevitable" cuando le costaba levantarse de la cama.
"En un momento estás en la cima del mundo y, de repente, todo acaba y no sabes que ha pasado. Fue como un latigazo", dijo. "No encontraba formas de motivarme para jugar".
Puig acaba de completar su temporada de 2019, con una derrota en la tercera ronda del torneo de Luxemburgo.
Con una marca de 21-24 y descendiendo del puesto 53 al 81 en el ranking, la boricua tuvo su peor año desde 2015.
También debió cambiar de entrenador justo antes del Abierto de Estados Unidos en agosto pasado, cuando Kamau Murray súbitamente aceptó volver a dirigir a Sloane Stephens. Ahora es entrenada por Philippe DeHaes.
Puig dijo que no fue hasta hace poco que se dio cuenta algo que estaba mal y que necesitaba ayuda.
"He vuelto a disfrutar del tenis en las últimas cinco semanas", dijo.
"I have been clearly struggling for the past three years, dealing with all that pressure and expectation that came after winning gold in the 2016 Olympics. It's probably been the hardest three years that I've ever faced in my entire life. There is a trauma after winning something that major that pushes you flat on your butt. I had an entire country watching me, which was extraordinary, but they didn´t see the darker side. As I became more upset I saw that depression was inevitable when it was tough to get out of bed. At one point you're on the top of the world and all of a sudden it ends and you just don't know what just happened. It's like whiplash. I couldn´t find ways to motivate myself to play. I just didn´t know what to do with myself. There were many times when all I wanted to do was cry every day, in bed, in a dark room. You just continue to question where all your motivation and drive went. That's when I started realizing that something was wrong and needed to be dealt with. I'm usually, when it comes to my feelings, an introvert, but it´s tough because people normally see me as a social butterfly, very much an extroverted person. When it came to talking about my feelings it wasn´t easy. It was only when I was able to accept it for what it was, that I was able to deal with it. I had to tell myself, ´Hey I have a little bit of an issue and I need to take care of myself.´ It took a lot of soul searching for me to finally realize that there was something going on and to not think it was just a figment of my imagination. It has taken me until this point now, October 2019, to get my feet back on the ground and find myself back on the right track. All of these moments come with a tremendous amount of self-shame and self-criticism. Social media is also something that has affected me since I´ve received so much backlash and negativity. Everybody's just always waiting for you to screw up. During these tough times, I've really had to rely on my family and my team, that I now have re-established these past five weeks..." —— For the full story, click the link in my bio. Thank you @behindtheracquet for allowing me to share my story. Check it out! ????
